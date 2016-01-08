Cranberry candy recalled due to undeclared almonds

Cape Cod Provisions LLC of Pocasset, MA, is recalling Cape Cod Cranberry Candy and Harvest Sweets Milk Chocolate/Dark Chocolate/Yogurt Covered Cranberry Blend because they may contain undeclared yogurt covered almonds.

These products can further be identified by their UPC codes: Cape Cod Cranberry Candy™ UPC 6 12681 10259 3 and Harvest Sweets™ UPC 6 12681 44259 0. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The trio of covered cranberries product was distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order. The specific product comes in a 5oz. gable-top box with color graphics and can be identified by a lot # of 5230-1 on the inside bag.

No illnesses have yet been associated with the recall.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that yogurt covered almonds were distributed in packaging that did not list almonds in the ingredients. Subsequent investigation indicates it was an isolated incidence caused by a temporary breakdown in the packaging processes.



