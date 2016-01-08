Friday's Weather: Morning dense fog. Mix of sun & clouds. Highs in the upper 60s! Scattered showers and storms this evening

T.G.I.F East Texas! After morning dense fog, look for a mix of sun & clouds this afternoon with highs warming into the upper 60s. Showers and storms return across ETX this evening into tonight. Some pockets of heavy downpours and small hail possible. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 40s. The weekend will feature clouds, Saturday morning as a cold front drops temps down into the upper 40s Saturday. Lower 40s for highs by Sunday. A weather maker will arrive Monday bringing a slight light wintry mix potential. Chilly temps hang around next week.

