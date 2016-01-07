Thursday's Weather: AM showers. Clearing skies & warming up. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your Thursday forecast calls for morning showers. Clearing skies this afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s. Your Friday will feature morning fog, followed by a mix of clouds and sun. Showers & storms possible by Friday night. The weekend will feature clouds, Saturday and cool down into the upper 40s Saturday. Lower 40s for highs by Sunday. A weather maker will arrive this weekend bringing more cold showers Saturday. An Arctic Blast looks to arrive still this weekend and next week bringing unsettled conditions around Monday.

