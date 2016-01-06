Wednesday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Scattered showers arrive. Highs in the lower 50s

Happy Wednesday, East Texas! Rain chances return This afternoon into Thursday morning. Right now, looks like just showers and some pockets of heavy rainfall with temps warming from the 50s to the lower 60s Thursday & Friday. The weekend will feature increasing clouds, temps start in the mid 60s for highs Friday, and cool down into the upper 40s Saturday. Lower 40s for highs by Sunday. A weather maker will arrive this weekend bringing more cold showers. An Arctic Blast looks poised to arrive by next week. Stay tuned for more on that this week!

