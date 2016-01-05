Sports WebXtra: Jerry talks Johnny - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Jerry talks Johnny

Check out this Sports WebXtra to find out the latest web that's being weaved in the possibility of Johnny Manziel coming to Dallas, and what Jerry Jones said that may turn the dream into a reality for the Tyler native. 

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly