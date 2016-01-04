5-ingredient chicken-white bean soup with Mama Steph

It's chilly outside, and you're hungry. What do you do? Make a batch of this simple 5-ingredient soup that is low-fat, high-protein, and fully delicious!



5-ingredient chicken-white bean soup



Ingredients:



2 cups cooked chicken breast or thighs, chopped

28 ounces chicken broth

1 tablespoon taco seasoning (low-sodium is best)

16 ounce can of white beans (cannellini or Great Northern)

3/4 cup green salsa



Method:



1. Heat a large Dutch oven over medium-high heat, and spray with cooking spray (or coat with olive oil). Add chicken to pan, and sprinkle with taco seasoning. Stir to coat well.



2. Saute chicken tow to three minutes, and then add broth, scraping bottom of pan as you do.

3. Place drained, rinsed beans into a bowl, and mash about 75% of them. Add all to pan, and stir into broth.

4. Add salsa to pan, and stir well. Bring soup to a boil.

5. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes, until broth is thickened somewhat.

Optional: Make this a 6-ingredient soup by adding a cup of whole kernel corn! It's extra good when added.



Soup may be served with tortilla chips, a sprinkling of cheese or a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!

