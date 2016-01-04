Monday's Weather: Sunny skies. Seasonable temps. Highs in the low to mid 50s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine for the start of your work week. Highs today will warm into the low to mid 50s. Tonight, we're looking at mainly clear skies. Cold again. Lows drop down to near 30. Your Tuesday forecast will feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Highs will be a little cooler, only in the upper 40s. Rain chances return Wednesday into Thursday morning. Right now, looks like just showers with temps warming from the upper 40s to the lower 60s. The weekend will feature increasing clouds, temps start in the mid 60s for highs Friday, and cool down into the upper 40s Saturday. Lower 40s for highs by Sunday. A weather maker will arrive this weekend bringing more cold showers, followed by a possible light wintry mix early Sunday morning. An Arctic Blast looks poised to arrive by next week. Stay tuned for more on that this week!

Copyright 2016 KLTV. All rights reserved.