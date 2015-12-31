VIDEO: Man records tornado's approach, aftermath

Editor's Note: Warning, video contains graphic language.

DALLAS, TX (KLTV) - A series of heartbreaking videos from a man who recorded a tornado in the Dallas-area is gaining shares on Facebook.

The videos were posted by Randy Pritchard.

Recording from what appears to be a cellphone, Pritchard captured video of the tornado as it made its way across a lake and toward the neighborhood.

He was standing outside with friends when the storm struck and caught images of lightning strikes and the massive funnel cloud. The group rushes to the neighbor’s house as the storm nears and gathers in his shelter.

Pritchard also recorded the group leaving the shelter. When they opened the door, they discovered the rest of the house had blown away.

He later recorded himself walking through the neighborhood and discussed efforts to rescue neighbors.

Pritchard posted multiple videos, which have received thousands of views, to the social networking site.

The National Weather Service said that at least seven tornadoes were confirmed in the Dallas area over the weekend, including an EF4 in the city of Garland and an EF3 in the city of Rowlett. Eleven fatalities were confirmed in those storms, most of which occurred at the intersection of Interstate 30 and the President George Bush Turnpike, the NWS reported.

