10 recipes to perfectly pair with your New Year's champagne

When most of us think of a drink for special celebrations, like wedding toasts or ringing in a brand new year, we think of champagne. You may be planning to pop open a bottle yourself on December 31, to ring in 2016, so it is a good idea to learn what foods to pair your bubbly with so you can enjoy it best!



World-renowned Master Sommelier Andrea Immer Robinson, who has appeared numerous times on Home and Garden TV and who writes about wine on her blog, AndreaWine.com, says champagne pairs well with many foods, with the exception of sweet desserts and steak. She feels it should not be reserved for special occasions, as it is very good with most meals.



Robinson also said that champagne has a high acidity, making it better-suited for foods like salmon, spicy Asian food, scrambled eggs with bacon, popcorn, nuts (especially almonds) and aged hard cheeses. She also recommends it with fish and other seafood, and any pasta or risotto dish, especially if the dish has cream or mushroom sauce, but not tomato sauces, due to the clashing acidity. Robinson told HGTV that her two favorite foods to eat with champagne are nothing fancy: potato chips and popcorn.



Take a look at these tasty ideas from East Texas Kitchen that should pair well with your New Year's Eve champagne:



'Good Luck Tacos' with black-eyed peas and cabbage



Turkey Rissoles by Chef Simon Webster



Slow-cooker red bean and greens soup with sausage



Cranberry-smoked turkey salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse



Pumpkin-ricotta pasta bake



Black-eyed pea soup with ham and greens



Sweet potato grits with sauteed ham



Stuffed pork loin by Traditions



Turkey enchiladas



Fettuccine Alfredo with sauteed chicken and mushrooms



Bonus:

If you're not into drinking alcohol, you can make a delicious mock-champagne to make your celebration even more festive:



Faux champagne

Serves 8-10

Ingredients:

4 cups carbonated water, chilled

4 cups ginger ale, chilled

3 cups unsweetened white grape juice, chilled

Directions:

Chill club soda, ginger ale and grape juice overnight.

In a large pitcher, combine club soda, ginger ale and grape juice.

Serve immediately over ice.



Try one or two of these recipes when you open a bottle of champagne, and enjoy it with your meal! Just make sure to save a little bit for ringing in the New Year!



