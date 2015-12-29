Good luck tacos with black eyed-peas and cabbage - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Good luck tacos with black eyed-peas and cabbage

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Sauteeing the cabbage for the tacos. (Source: Mama Steph) Sauteeing the cabbage for the tacos. (Source: Mama Steph)
Mama Steph's good luck tacos (Source: Mama Steph) Mama Steph's good luck tacos (Source: Mama Steph)
(KLTV) -

If you're like most Southerners, you keep the old tradition of eating black-eyed peas and cabbage or other green, leafy vegetable on New Year's Day. I don't know if it really brings good luck, but I do know these tacos are a unique, delicious way to get those yummy ingredients into your mouth, anytime of the year!

Mama Steph's Good Luck tacos with black-eyed peas and cabbage

Ingredients: 

1 can of black eyed peas, drained and rinsed
1 small onion, minced
1/2 large cucumber, peeled and diced
1/2 head of green cabbage, shredded
8 oz. sliced mushrooms (optional)
cooked pork roast or pork steak leftovers, shredded
Low-sodium soy sauce or Bragg's Liquid Aminos
Vinegar of choice
Small corn tortillas

Method:

1. Warm tortillas in oven on low while you prep the other ingredients.
2. To prepare cabbage mixture: Place shredded cabbage in wok or skillet that has 1 tablespoon warmed oil in it. Begin to stir fry the cabbage. After five minutes, add the mushrooms, and continue to cook until all veggies are tender. Add a tablespoon soy sauce, and toss to coat.
3. To prepare relish: Place diced onion and cucumber in a bowl, and sprinkle generously with vinegar. Allow to pickle for at least 10 minutes.
4. Assemble: Place a warm corn tortilla on plate. Top with one or two tablespoons shredded meat. Top with cooked cabbage mixture, then add a spoonful of black eyed peas, and then of pickled onions and cucumbers. 

Dig in and enjoy!
 

Powered by Frankly