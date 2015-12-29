If you're like most Southerners, you keep the old tradition of eating black-eyed peas and cabbage or other green, leafy vegetable on New Year's Day. I don't know if it really brings good luck, but I do know these tacos are a unique, delicious way to get those yummy ingredients into your mouth, anytime of the year!

Mama Steph's Good Luck tacos with black-eyed peas and cabbage



Ingredients:



1 can of black eyed peas, drained and rinsed

1 small onion, minced

1/2 large cucumber, peeled and diced

1/2 head of green cabbage, shredded

8 oz. sliced mushrooms (optional)

cooked pork roast or pork steak leftovers, shredded

Low-sodium soy sauce or Bragg's Liquid Aminos

Vinegar of choice

Small corn tortillas



Method:



1. Warm tortillas in oven on low while you prep the other ingredients.

2. To prepare cabbage mixture: Place shredded cabbage in wok or skillet that has 1 tablespoon warmed oil in it. Begin to stir fry the cabbage. After five minutes, add the mushrooms, and continue to cook until all veggies are tender. Add a tablespoon soy sauce, and toss to coat.

3. To prepare relish: Place diced onion and cucumber in a bowl, and sprinkle generously with vinegar. Allow to pickle for at least 10 minutes.

4. Assemble: Place a warm corn tortilla on plate. Top with one or two tablespoons shredded meat. Top with cooked cabbage mixture, then add a spoonful of black eyed peas, and then of pickled onions and cucumbers.



Dig in and enjoy!

