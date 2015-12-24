Restaurant Reports: One perfect score in E. Texas this week - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: One perfect score in E. Texas this week

By Bob Hallmark, Multi-Media Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
(KLTV) -

One East Texas restaurant gets a perfect score in the latest inspection period.

It was Subway #10891, at 2021 East Southeast Loop 323, in Tyler.
 No violations, no demerits.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.


 

Powered by Frankly