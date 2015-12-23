Shopping center gives Santa fashion-forward makeover for Christmas

TORONTO, ON (KLTV) - Santa is setting fashion lovers' hearts aflutter in a new campaign for a Toronto shopping center.

The center's Christmas holiday campaign kicked off in November, displaying a newer, trendier Santa. The character, played by model Paul Mason, is shown in a variety of locations (including a rooftop) donned in fashion-forward clothing - such as Hugo Boss and Jimmy Choo leather shoes.

The campaign is all for a good cause, organizers say.

For every selfie taken with Mason inside the Yorkdale Shopping Centre and using the hashtag YorkdaleFashionSanta, the organization will donate $1 to the SickKids Foundation. The organization has said it will donate up to $10,000. SickKids is a foundation for a Canadian children's hospital.

The campaign, which is in its second year, has proved to be a hit with shoppers. Thousands of people have uploaded photos to Instagram taking selfies with Mason.

Media spokesperson Adrienne Simic said this year's campaign differs from the 2014 campaign, featuring elevated the photography and styling.



In 2014, Yorkdale Fashion Santa could be found in different locations and the public was invited to make donations to the foundation in exchange for selfies. This year, Yorkdale set up a permanent selfie station and Yorkdale is making the donations to SickKids for every selfie shared.



Thursday marked the last in-center appearance.

