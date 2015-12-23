7-year-old girl calls 911 after 'Elf on Shelf' emergency

A New Jersey girl's panicked 911 call is going viral after she told police she touched her Elf on the Shelf.



Seven-year-old Isabelle LaPeruta called police on Saturday in a panic because, according to the children's book, the magic of Christmas goes away if the elf is touched.



"I told her, 'Isabelle, you can't just call 911! It has to be a serious emergency,'" her mother told ABC News. "But she was crying it was an emergency, and she needed help because Santa might be mad at her."



Little Isabelle told the dispatcher she was trying to call her dad, and that she didn't need help, but police are legally required to check into 911 calls from kids, so they made a visit to the house. When an officer arrived, Isabelle explained that she accidentally knocked over the Elf while playing with a ball and that she was scared, ABC News reports.



The responding officer helped calm Isabelle down by telling her he'd make sure to tell Santa it was just an accident, he said. She also promised the officer she wouldn't call 911 in the future over her Elf on the Shelf.



