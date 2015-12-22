Ex-Hallsville coach taken into custody on three counts of indecency with a child

A former Hallsville coach was taken into custody Tuesday.

Dean Michael McDaniel, 37, was indicted by a grand jury on three counts of indecency with a child by exposure. McDaniel was booked into the Harrison County Jail about 6:15 a.m. and released about 8:13 a.m. on $51,000 bond.

The charges stem from a July incident in which McDaniel allegedly exposed himself to a child younger than 17, "with the intent to arouse or gratify" himself. The indictment was filed Dec. 17. Each charge is a third degree felony.

According to the Harrison County Sheriff's Office, McDaniel is a former coach with Hallsville Independent School District. He voluntarily resigned.

The case remains open.

