Comforting 1-pan chili pasta

On the last day of Christmas Countdown recipes, an easy-to-make comfort food meal seems appropriate. Gather around the table with your loved ones to share this simple meal!



One-pan chili pasta



Ingredients:



1 Tablespoon olive oil

2 teaspoons of minced garlic (about 2 cloves)

1 small onion, diced

8 ounces to one pound of ground beef (your preference)

15 ounce can of diced tomatoes

15 ounce can of Cannellini beans, drainedd and rinsed (may substitute Great Northern)

15 ounce can red kidney beans, draine and rinsed

2 teaspoons chili powder

1/2 teaspoon dried red pepper flakes

2 teaspoons cumin

10 to 12 ounces of uncooked small elbow pasta

one quart of chicken or beef broth

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese,for topping



Method:



1. Heat olive oil in large, deep-sided skillet or Dutch oven. Crumble in the ground beef, garlic,and onion. Cook until meat is browned and onions are translucent. Drain excess fat.

2. Stir in broth, tomatoes, beans, and spices. Bring to a simmer, then drop in the pasta, stirring continually.

3. Bring back to a boil, then cover loosely, reduce heat a bit and simmer until pasta is cooked through. (It will follow closely what the package directions say regarding time.)

4. Remove from heat, and top with cheddar cheese. Cover with lid again to rapidly melt the cheese. Serves 4-6.



