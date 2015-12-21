Simple 2-milk eggnog with nutmeg

If you'd like to try your hand at making your own eggnog this year, check out this simple recipe that is very creamy and fun to make!



2-milk simple eggnog with nutmeg

Ingredients:



4 cups of milk

1 cup condensed milk

2 tsp rum extract

1 dash of salt

1 pint of heavy whipping cream

2 eggs

ground nutmeg



Method:



1. Beat whipping cream in a bowl until it is the consistency of whipped cream.

2. In a separate bowl, mix eggs until well-blended, and then add milk, condensed milk, extracts, and salt. Whisk well.

3. Add whipped cream gently into the egg and milk mixture, gently folding it in with a spatula so that you don't deflate the whipped cream.

4. Sprinkle nutmeg generously over individual servings of egg nog in cups.



Enjoy!



