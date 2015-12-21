Simple 2-milk eggnog with nutmeg

If you'd like to try your hand at making your own eggnog this year, check out this simple recipe that is very creamy and fun to make!
2-milk simple eggnog with nutmeg
Ingredients:
4 cups of milk
1 cup condensed milk
2 tsp rum extract
1 dash of salt
1 pint of heavy whipping cream
2 eggs
ground nutmeg
Method:
1. Beat whipping cream in a bowl until it is the consistency of whipped cream.
2. In a separate bowl, mix eggs until well-blended, and then add milk, condensed milk, extracts, and salt. Whisk well.
3. Add whipped cream gently into the egg and milk mixture, gently folding it in with a spatula so that you don't deflate the whipped cream.
4. Sprinkle nutmeg generously over individual servings of egg nog in cups.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.