This protein-packed, easy-to-make recipe will be the perfect family breakfast! It's a great way to use leftover sweet potatoes, too, and our taste-testers were surprised at how well the potatoes complemented the saltiness of the meat and egg. The amounts below are approximations, and are completely adjustable, depending upon what you have available in your refrigerator.



3-meat breakfast tacos with sweet potatoes



Ingredients:



4 ounces chorizo sausage, crumbled

4 slices of bacon, chopped

1 cup of "Little Smokies" sausages, halved

1 cup diced roasted sweet potatoes. (Learn how to roast them here.)

4 eggs

Favorite hot sauce and salsa

Shredded jalapeno-Jack cheese, for topping



Method:



In a large skillet over medium-high heat, combine the three meats and saute until all are completely cooked through. Drain off excess fat.

Add sweet potatoes to the pan, and allow to warm in the small amount of remaining drippings.

In another pan or in a section of the large pan you are already using, crack open an egg, allowing to cook for a minute or so before flipping to other side to cook for two minutes more. Repeat with more eggs as needed. When done to your liking, begin to build your taco.



On a plate, place one warm flour or corn tortilla, fajita sized.

Top half the tortilla with a heaping tablespoon of meat, a sprinkle of roasted potatoes and some cheese.

Place a fried egg over the mixture, and season with hot sauce and a teaspoon or two of salsa.



Fold tortilla over filling, and enjoy the unusual, flavorful combination tastes! Makes approximately four generous tacos.

