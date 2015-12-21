These cookies are one of our favorite recipes for Christmas, because they're so easy to make and they taste delicious! Get the family in the kitchen to make these chewy, tasty treats together.



4-ingredient fudge crackle cookies



Ingredients:



1 box Betty Crocker Super Moist devil's food cake mix

2 eggs

slightly less than 1/2 cup of oil (remove 1 tablespoon)

powdered sugar, for dredging the cookies



Method:

In large bowl, combine cake mix, oil and eggs with sturdy spoon until a thick dough is formed.

Use a cookie scoop (I use the OXO medium size scoop) to make uniform cookie dough balls.

Dredge each cookie in a bowl containing about a cup of powdered sugar, until well-coated.

Place on cookie sheet (non-stick, or lined with parchment paper) and bake in a 350 degree oven for about 10 minutes.

Yields 18 large cookies.



(Recipe first appeared on Food.com)