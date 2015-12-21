Monday Forecast: Overcast skies. Spotty light showers possible. Highs in the lower 70s

Happy Monday, ETX! We're looking at fairly gloomy holiday week ahead. Look for plenty of cloud cover today. Spotty showers will be possible, especially the first half of the day. Highs will warm into the lower 70s. Tonight, look for clearing skies. Cooler temps. We will drop back down into the mid 40s. Look for a mix of sun & clouds Tuesday, along with warm temps! We're back into the low to mid 70s. Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning will feature increasing clouds. We will have a disturbance moving in that could spark off some scattered strong to severe storms across the area. Damaging winds, Isolated tornadoes, and isolated flash flooding will be the main threats. We'll be here to track any storms for you through the night. Wednesday, will feature the early morning showers & storms moving through, otherwise clearing skies and warm temps. Highs in the mid 70s. Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies, with cooler temps. Highs back in the 60s. Mid 60s for Christmas Day with increasing clouds. Scattered showers and storms could once again develop by the afternoon hours into Christmas night as a much stronger, and slow moving storm system approaches the region. Look for 60s this weekend with showers & storms, along with heavy rain through the weekend. Colder air could potentially return to the region next week, although models continue to pin down the timing on that part of the forecast.

