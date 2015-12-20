4-ingredient fudge crinkle cookies - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

4-ingredient fudge crinkle cookies

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Santa and the family sure to love these! Pair them with yesterday's atole and you're set. 

Ingredients:

  • 1 box of devil’s food cake mix (I like Betty Crocker super moist)
  • ½ cup vegetable oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • powdered sugar to roll dough in


Method:

In a mixing bowl, stir by hand the cake mix, oil and eggs until a ball of dough is formed.
Use a cookie scoop to create uniform balls of dough.
Dredge balls of dough in powdered sugar until completely coated.
Bake on parchment paper-lined cookie sheets at 350 for 9 to 10 minutes. 
Remove from oven.

After about two minutes, remove cookies to cooling racks and allow to cool completely before storing. 

