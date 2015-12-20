Santa and the family sure to love these! Pair them with yesterday's atole and you're set.

4-ingredient fudge crinkle cookies

Ingredients:

1 box of devil’s food cake mix (I like Betty Crocker super moist)

½ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

powdered sugar to roll dough in



Method:



In a mixing bowl, stir by hand the cake mix, oil and eggs until a ball of dough is formed.

Use a cookie scoop to create uniform balls of dough.

Dredge balls of dough in powdered sugar until completely coated.

Bake on parchment paper-lined cookie sheets at 350 for 9 to 10 minutes.

Remove from oven.

After about two minutes, remove cookies to cooling racks and allow to cool completely before storing.

