Santa and the family sure to love these! Pair them with yesterday's atole and you're set.
4-ingredient fudge crinkle cookies
Ingredients:
Method:
In a mixing bowl, stir by hand the cake mix, oil and eggs until a ball of dough is formed.
Use a cookie scoop to create uniform balls of dough.
Dredge balls of dough in powdered sugar until completely coated.
Bake on parchment paper-lined cookie sheets at 350 for 9 to 10 minutes.
Remove from oven.
After about two minutes, remove cookies to cooling racks and allow to cool completely before storing.
