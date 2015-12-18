Atole is a scrumptious, warm drink to be enjoyed whenever there is a chill in the air. A favorite in Mexico, this easy-to-make drink will soon become a favorite in your own kitchen, too!



5-ingredient brown sugar-vanilla atole



Ingredients:

3 1/2 cups of whole milk

1/3 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup masa harina

1 cup cool water

2 inch piece of cinnamon stick



Method:



Warm milk over medium heat on stovetop, and whisk in brown sugar. Drop in the cinnamon stick, and stir frequently.

In a large measuring cup or a bowl, whisk the masa into the water until it is dissolved, and there are no lumps.

Pour the masa mixture into the milk, and whisk in until well-combined. When ready to serve, remove the cinnamon stick.

It will thicken as it cooks, and will also thicken as it cools when it's in your cup.



Yields four servings.



Adapted from Mexicoinmykitchen.com



