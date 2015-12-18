We love this recipe featured on day 6 of our Countdown to Christmas! This soup comes together in just a few minutes with simple ingredients, and the taste is phenomenal...and it's good for you, too!

6-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup

½ cup canned diced tomatoes

2 15 ounce cans of black beans, drained and rinsed

1 ½ cups chopped onion

3 cups chicken broth

15 ounce can of pumpkin puree

Spices: 2 teaspoons ground cumin, 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, ½ teaspoon salt

Mobile users, click here for video demostration

Method:



Place tomatoes and beans in a food processor, and process gently until about half the beans are pureed. Set aside.



In a Dutch oven coated with a sprinkling of olive oil, saute onions until golden, over medium-high heat.



Add spices, and saute for about a minute.



Add bean mixture from food processor bowl, pumpkin, and broth. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to avoid scorching.



Ladle into six bowls, and sprinkle each with your choice of toppings: crumbles of queso fresco, chopped onions, sour cream, etc.



Recipe adapted from my-plate.blogspot.com

