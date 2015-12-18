6-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

6-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
6-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup
We love this recipe featured on day 6 of our Countdown to Christmas! This soup comes together in just a few minutes with simple ingredients, and the taste is phenomenal...and it's good for you, too!

6-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup

  • ½ cup canned diced tomatoes
  • 2 15 ounce cans of black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 1 ½ cups chopped onion
  • 3 cups chicken broth
  • 15 ounce can of pumpkin puree 
  • Spices: 2 teaspoons ground cumin, 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder, 1 teaspoon ground black pepper, ½ teaspoon salt

Method: 

Place tomatoes and beans in a food processor, and process gently until about half the beans are pureed. Set aside.

In a Dutch oven coated with a sprinkling of olive oil, saute onions until golden, over medium-high heat.

Add spices, and saute for about a minute.

Add bean mixture from food processor bowl, pumpkin, and broth.  Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to avoid scorching. 

Ladle into six bowls, and sprinkle each with your choice of toppings: crumbles of queso fresco, chopped onions, sour cream, etc.

Recipe adapted from my-plate.blogspot.com

