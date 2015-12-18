We love this recipe featured on day 6 of our Countdown to Christmas! This soup comes together in just a few minutes with simple ingredients, and the taste is phenomenal...and it's good for you, too!
6-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup
Method:
Place tomatoes and beans in a food processor, and process gently until about half the beans are pureed. Set aside.
In a Dutch oven coated with a sprinkling of olive oil, saute onions until golden, over medium-high heat.
Add spices, and saute for about a minute.
Add bean mixture from food processor bowl, pumpkin, and broth. Bring to a boil, stirring frequently to avoid scorching.
Ladle into six bowls, and sprinkle each with your choice of toppings: crumbles of queso fresco, chopped onions, sour cream, etc.
Recipe adapted from my-plate.blogspot.com
