This icing is fluffy and meringue-like, totally unlike buttercream. Works well in many different applications, including coconut cake!?



7-minute no-cook vanilla frosting:

Ingredients:



3/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 tsp cream of tartar

3 egg whites

1 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup boiling

pinch of salt



Directions



In a large mixing bowl, combine sugar, cream of tartar, vanilla and egg whites. Turn on mixer with whisk attachment, and begin blending. As you are blending, pour in the boiling water (carefully!) and continue mixing, moving speed up to high. Whip for 7 minutes until frosting is very light and fluffy! If you want, you can also add food color at the beginning of mixing, and you could try different extracts, like mint or almond. Enjoy!

