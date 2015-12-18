Santa gets more than he bargained for during visit

Sometimes Santa gets more than he bargained for.

A photo op with Santa Claus is coveted by many kids and parents alike. But the visit isn't always predictable. Some kids take to him like an old friend, others run screaming in terror and some kids, like Sabin, let their curiosity roam free.

The Union Hill Elementary School student decided to find out for himself if Santa's beard was real and gave it a little tug during a Dec. 17 visit at the school. From the looks of the photo, the answer was yes.

Poor Santa.

The visit was sponsored by ETEX Telephone and the photo was posted by Lauren Edwards.

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.