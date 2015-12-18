Zatarain's issues voluntary recall on red beans and rice due to - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Zatarain's issues voluntary recall on red beans and rice due to possible health risk

By Jeff Wright, Producer
Zatarain's has issued a voluntary recall of 8 oz. boxes of Red Beans and Rice Original due to possible health risks from undeclared ingredients.

The company says boxes with a 'best by' date of JUL 31 16Z may actually contain Creamy Parmesan rice mix with dairy ingredients. Dairy allergens are not labeled on the Red Beans and Rice Original package. Customers with a dair allergy or sensitivity run the risk of a serious or life threatening allergic reaction if they eat this product. 

The product subject to this recall is:

Zatarain's Red Beans and Rice Original 8 oz box
PACKAGE UPC NUMBER: 7142909849
AFFECTED DATE CODE: BEST BY JUL 31 16Z
SHIPPING DATES: August 7, 2015 through September 29, 2015
STATES SHIPPED TO: FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, ME, MI, MN, MS, NC, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, VA, and WI

