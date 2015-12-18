Friday's Weather: Sunny skies. Cool temps. Highs in the lower to mid 50s

T.G.I.F, East Texas! Another cold start to your day, look for more typical December weather with morning lows in the low to mid 30s and daytime highs only in the 50s for your Friday & only near 60 Saturday. A few more clouds increase over the weekend with the 60s and rain chances returning to start next week. Right now, White Christmas chances only look decent across the far Pacific Northwest this year. AKA, no snow in Texas for Christmas week. In fact, we're looking at mild weather with the cold air well to our northwest next week. Changes begin to occur as we head towards January.

