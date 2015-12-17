7 Days of Christmas recipes

We are counting down the last 7 days until Christmas by sharing recipes with you that will make your holidays even more delicious and practically stress-free! Stay with us each day for a new recipe video, beginning December 18 and all the way until Christmas Eve!

Thursday, December 23: 1-pan chili pasta

Wednesday, December 22: Simple 2-milk eggnog





Click here to get the recipe for this simple, delicious eggnog; your guests will be so impressed that you made it yourself!





Tuesday, December 21: 3-meat breakfast tacos

Click here to get the recipe for this delicious, easy-to-make breakfast idea that your family will devour during the busy holidays!

Monday, December 21: 4-ingredient fudge crinkle cookies

Only four more days to go! Today's special recipe is one Santa is sure to love. Click here to get the recipe.

Sunday, December 20: 5-ingredient brown sugar-vanilla atole

A popular drink in Mexico, atole is definitely going to become a favorite in your own kitchen when you try this simple five-ingredient recipe. You heard that right, five; we're only five days away from Christmas Eve! Click here to get the recipe.

Saturday, December 19: 6-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup

Only six days out to Christmas Eve! Today’s recipe is six-ingredient pumpkin-black bean soup a delicious soup that you can make for your guests or that you can enjoy around the fire on a chilly night. The best thing about it is that it is ready to eat in less than 15 minutes. Click here to view the recipe.



Friday, December 18: 7-minute no-cook vanilla frosting

We’re 7 days out to Christmas. We’re starting our countdown with a 7-minute vanilla frosting. You can use this light, creamy frosting on all kinds of holiday desserts. For the recipe, click here.

