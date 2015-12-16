Gift of Love: Adam and Andrew

Adam and Andrew are looking for the Gift of Love

It was an afternoon of checking out all the cool bikes at the Harley Davidson store for brothers Adam and Andrew. These brothers are looking for a forever family who can offer them the commitment of a lifetime and all the care and love to go with it.

Both boys are athletic and enjoy sports. Andrew and Adam hope to one day play on a sports team at school. The teenagers love to share laughs and jokes with their peers.



Adam says he hopes to be a Sheriff some day.

"Because I like to help people," Adam said.

This 15-year-old also likes to spend time outside.



"Throw the football around or play some games," Adam said.

But that's not all, Adam hopes to find a family that doesn't mind getting a little dirty!

"Go mudding," Adam said excitedly.

And he wants to go to Mud Nationals too! Adam would also enjoy going hunting with his family.



"And to drive four-wheelers and to drive dirt bikes. Drive anything I can drive," Adam said.

Andrew is outgoing and respectful to others. But he is a little camera shy.He likes hanging out with this friends and being outside playing basketball. Andrew is a hard worker and enjoys earning his own money.

When it comes to their forever family, both boys just want to be loved.

"I don't care if it's just a mom or just a dad or both. It really doesn't matter... Preferably to live in the country," Adam said.



But most importantly, Andrew and Adam just hope to find a family that will show them the Gift of Love.

