New Downtown Tyler ornament series on sale at Gallery Main Street

Press Release: City of Tyler

The City of Tyler Main Street Department has launched its new holiday ornament sale with an ornament depicting the People’s Petroleum Building in Downtown Tyler. Sales of the ornaments began Thursday, Dec. 10. Each piece is $15, and all net proceeds benefit the Main Street Department. Ornaments may be purchased at Gallery Main Street, 110 W. Erwin.

“Many people don’t realize that even though we are a City of Tyler department, we have to fundraise a significant portion of our budget,” said Main Street Director Beverly Abell. “With this ornament, not only do we raise money for our operations, but we also raise awareness of the many historic buildings we have in Downtown Tyler.”

The People’s Petroleum Building, historically known as the People’s National Bank Building, was built in 1932 and was the tallest building west of the Mississippi, according to City of Tyler records. It is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and is currently being restored. It is the site of several new businesses and offices, including the new Jack Ryan’s Steak and Chop House, which opened in November.

The gold-plated brass ornament is approximately three inches high and a little under two and a half inches wide. Ornaments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will be no further versions of this year’s ornament produced. In coming years, ornaments will be produced in the same format but will feature different downtown buildings.

For more information, visit www.TylerMainStreet.org or call (903) 593-6905.