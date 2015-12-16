Wednesday's Forecast: AM Showers; Clearing skies. Highs near 60

Happy Hump Day, East Texas! We're looking at showers coming to an end through the morning hours. Look for clearing skies and decent weather Wednesday afternoon with highs warming to near 60 with a northwest breeze. Late week will feature more typical December weather with morning lows in the low to mid 30s and daytime highs only in the low to mid 50s. A few more clouds increase over the weekend with the 60s and rain chances returning to start next week.
Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Longview Police are asking for the public's help in finding a child.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Two men are arrested after a routine traffic stop leads to the discovery of possession of methamphetamines.More >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler fire is currently investigating the cause of an overnight fireMore >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>
Tyler police are searching for two suspects after a convenience store was robbed at gunpoint Thursday night.More >>