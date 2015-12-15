Tuesday's Weather: Increasing Clouds. PM Showers develop. Highs in the upper 60s.

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! We're looking at increasing clouds today. Look for a weak front to approach the area later this afternoon bringing with it a 30% chance for afternoon and evening scattered showers & maybe a rumble of thunder. No severe weather or widespread heavy rainfall is expected.

Otherwise, scattered showers continue overnight with lows dropping into the upper 40s.

Look for clearing skies and decent weather Wednesday with highs back into the lower 60s with a northeasterly breeze.

Late week will feature more typical December weather with morning lows in the low to mid 30s and daytime highs only in the low to mid 50s.

A few more clouds increase over the weekend with the 60s and rain chances returning to start next week.