Slow-cooker red bean and greens-sausage soup by Mama Steph

This soup is packed with incredible flavor and, if you believe many nutritionists, virus-fighting garlic. It's fun at the holidays because of the red and green colors, but you should plan to make it often during the fall and winter months!



Slow-cooker red bean and greens soup by Mama Steph



Ingredients:



1 pound turkey polska kielbasa sausage, cut into diagonal rounds

1 TBS olive oil

2 TBS minced garlic

2 15-ounce cans red kidney beans, rinsed and drained

2 quarts chicken or vegetable broth

1 pound small red potatoes, halved

8 ounces fresh greens (collard, kale, or turnip), chopped into bite-sized pieces

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

1/2 tsp black pepper (salt may not be needed, due to saltiness of sausage)



Method:

1. Warm olive oil in large skillet or Dutch oven over medium heat. Add sliced sausage rounds, and brown for a couple of minutes on each side. Add garlic and warm it in the oil with the sausage for a minute, stirring.



2. Pour sausage and garlic mixture into large slow cooker set on low. Add beans, greens, potatoes, and broth, being careful not to overfill cooker. You can always add broth later, if needed.



3. Cook overnight or for 6 to 8 hours. Before serving, add the vinegar and pepper, and a small amount of salt, if needed.



Makes about 8 servings.

Adapted from a 2008 recipe by Alton Brown.



