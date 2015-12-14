Monday's Weather: Sunny skies. Very nice afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 60s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at plenty of sunshine and gorgeous weather ahead. Look for mostly sunny skies today. Highs will climb into the mid to upper 60s. Tonight, look for mainly clear skies and overnight lows dropping down into the upper 40s to near 50. Your Tuesday forecast will call for increasing clouds. We will see a 30% chance of a few scattered showers developing Tuesday afternoon and evening across East Texas. We're not expecting heavy rainfall or stormy weather with this front. Behind the front, look for clearing skies and chilly temps to follow. Sunny Wednesday thru the weekend with highs falling back into the 50s and lows dropping back into the 30s. Overall look for mainly calm weather for the rest of the week.

