Holiday beef roast in 3 easy steps with Texas Beef Council

Shalene McNeil with the Texas Beef Council joined us to discuss how to make a holiday beef roast in 3 easy steps. What kind of beef roast you use is up to you, and the guidelines she shared work with any of them.

There are a few different types of roasts you can use for your holiday meal – Boneless Beef Top Sirloin Roast or Rump Roast, like I am using today, Rib Roast, Eye of Round Roast, Tri Tip and of course, you can always use Tenderloin.

Use your favorite herbs and spices like garlic, thyme, and coarse pepper to season your beef roast.

Visit TxBeef.org for great roast recipes and roasting tips!

Making a holiday Beef roast in 3 easy steps

1. Choosing – choices are

a. Tenderloin

b. Rib roast (ie Prime Rib)

c. Rump roast (sirloin)

d. Top Loin roast

e. Tri tip



Amount to buy: 2-3 servings per pound

2. Cooking

a. Shallow roasting pan with a rack

b. Rub with favorite herb or seasoning (fresh pepper, salt, garlic, thyme)

c. Cook at 350 for 20 min per pound

d. Use thermometer to ensure proper doneness – (135 = med rare)

3. Carving

a. Remove from oven

b. Tent with foil and let rest 15 min before carving

c. Carve thin slices with sharp knife

d. Serve with families favorite sides

Tips:

Plan for approximately 3 ounces of cooked beef per serving, or six ounces for "holiday helpings." A boneless beef roast will yield about 1 1/2 to 2 six ounce servings per pound (cooked) and a bone-in roast will yield about 1 to 1 1/2 six ounce servings per pound (cooked.)



Use a meat thermometer to gauge when beef is done to your liking. For medium rare, the thermometer should read 135 degrees Fahrenheit.



Let the meat rest when it is out of the oven, tented with foil, for 15 to 20 minutes.



