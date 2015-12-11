Friday's Weather: Mostly cloudy skies. Warm & windy! Highs in the upper 70s

T.G.I.F. East Texas! We're looking at a mostly cloudy, warm & windy day across the area. Hang onto those hats! Look for temps to climb into the upper 70s. If we see some afternoon sunshine, we could easily climb into the 80s! Saturday will start off on the warm & windy side. Temps will warm from the 60s into the mid to upper 70s once again. A strong cold front will approach East Texas Saturday evening into Saturday night. Showers & storms will become likely during the evening hours. One or two of the storms could be on the strong to severe side. Heavy rain will be the main threat though, as all of ETX could get 1"-3" inches of rainfall through the weekend. Rain should come to an end from west to east through Sunday morning. The rest of your Sunday will be windy and cloudy with highs holding in the 50s. We're back into the 60s Monday & Tuesday with a mix of clouds and sun. The next strong front approaches Tuesday night into Wednesday. A few showers will be possible but the bigger story with this front will be the much cooler temps that will move in behind it.

