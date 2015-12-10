Recall of Sweet Leaf Tea Co. recalling product in 16 oz. glass bottles

Tea drinkers, beware. The Sweet Leaf Tea Company is recalling one of its products that you may have in your refrigerator.



According to the Food and Drug Administration, the company announced that it is voluntarily recalling its tea in 16 ounce glass bottles "out of an abundance of caution" because of the possible presence of glass fragments. This was the result of glass breakage during the fillage process at the plant.



Consumers could potentially be cut or injured if glass fragments are ingested, though no injuries have been reported at present.



The recalled bottles were distributed between February 27 and December 6, 2015. Only 16 ounce bottles are affected.



Click here to see the various flavors and their manufacture codes.

In order to determine the manufacturing date and best by date of a bottle, consumers are advised to look for the manufacturing code on the shoulder of a bottle or on the shipping case, as seen below:

First Line

042415 – Production Date Code: mmddyy (e.g. April 24, 2015)

114 – Julian Date Code

WC40 – Factory Code

2 – Bottling Line Identification Code

Second Line

15:19 – Military Time

BB 08/31/16 – Best Before date mm/dd/yy (e.g. August 31, 2016)



The Sweet Leaf Tea Company is committed to ensuring the quality and safety of all of its products. All recalled products are being removed from store shelves. Consumers who have any of the glass products with the affected date codes should not drink the product, can contact the Sweet Leaf toll-free number 1-877-832-5323 Monday through Friday 8am - 8pm EST for replacement product, or return the product to the store of purchase for a refund.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of and in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.