Thursday's Weather: Patchy dense fog. Mix of clouds & sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s!

Happy Thursday, ETX! We're looking at plenty of sunshine ahead today. Highs will warm into the mid 70s across the region.

Tonight will feature mainly clear skies. Mild temps. We will drop down into the upper 50s and lower 60s across the area.

Winds pick up out of the south Friday, A few of us will likely approach 80. Clouds will also increase by Friday afternoon & evening. Showers and storm chances will increase across the area ahead of a cold front Saturday night into Sunday. A few of these could be locally strong. We'll keep you updated.

We look to turn briefly cooler behind this system by Sunday.

