RECALL: Kroger Bakery Fresh Goodness brownies may contain walnuts

The Kroger Company released a food recall on Monday for their Bakery Fresh Goodness chocolate brownies, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

In a release posted on the FDA's website, Kroger says the brownies may contain walnuts, which is not included on the label. They say that one Kroger customer has reported a possible allergic reaction.

People with walnut allergies should not eat the Bakery Fresh Goodness brownies with the UPC 11110-09172 purchased between Nov. 7 and Nov. 16.

The 16 oz. containers may be returned to a Kroger store for a full refund. Contact Kroger at 1-800-KROGERS for more information.

