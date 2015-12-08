One-pan pepperoni pizza-pasta bake with Mama Steph

This recipe is easy to customize with your family's favorite pizza toppings, and it's ready in 15 minutes! No boiling pasta separate, either. It's all done in one pan.
One-pan pepperoni pizza-pasta bake
Olive oil
1/2 to 3/4 pound ground Italian sausage (or ground beef, turkey, etc.)
1 cup mini-pepperoni slices, or full-size that you've halved (divided)
15-ounce jar of pizza sauce
1/2 tsp dried oregano
1/2 tsp dried red pepper flakes (optional)
2 tsp minced garlic (or 2 tsp garlic powder)
8 ounces short pasta, like penne or rotini
2 cups water
1 cup Mozzarella cheese, shredded
Salt and pepper, to taste
Method:
In a 10-inch skillet or Dutch oven, heat a tablespoon or olive oil over medium heat. Add sausage, breaking up as it browns.
When completely browned, add 2/3 cup of pepperoni slices, and garlic. Stir until everything is warmed.
Add pizza sauce, oregano, red pepper flakes, and pasta. Stir together, then add 2 cups water.
Stirring almost constantly, bring to a boil, and simmer for about 13 minutes. Add more water 1/2 cup at a time if pan gets too dry during this process.
Remove from burner, and top with the mozzarella and remaining 1/3 cup of pepperoni slices.
Place under a heated broiler until cheese is melted and beginning to brown gently. (Don't walk away!)
Remove from broiler, and serve from skillet into bowls. Makes 4 generous servings.
105 West Ferguson Street
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 597-5588
publicfile@kltv.com
(903) 597-5588EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.