Tuesday's Weather: Sunny skies. Above normal temps! Highs near 70

Happy Tuesday, ETX! We're looking at plenty of sunshine ahead today. Highs will warm to near 70 across the region.

Tonight will feature mainly clear skies. Mild temps. We will drop down into the 40s across the area.

Wednesday we will be sunny, as temps warm close to the 70 degree mark.

Winds pick up out of the south by Thursday & Friday, allowing temps to really warm into the mid to upper 70s.

A few of us will likely approach 80. Clouds will also increase by Friday afternoon & evening. Showers and storm chances will increase across the area ahead of a cold front. A few of these could be locally strong. We'll keep you updated. We look to turn cooler behind this system by Sunday.

