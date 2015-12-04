Cranberry-smoked turkey salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, shares a handy recipe for this time of year! Use your leftovers if you have them, and enjoy this delicious salad.
Cranberry-Smoked turkey salad
Ingredients:
2 pounds (about 6 cups) chopped smoked turkey
1 1/2 cups real mayonnaise
1 cup dried cranberries
1 1/2 cup chopped walnuts
Method:
Mix all ingredients thoroughly, and chill! (How stress-free is that?) Serve on crackers, croissants or rolls.
