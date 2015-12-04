Cranberry-smoked turkey salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Cranberry-smoked turkey salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, shares a handy recipe for this time of year! Use your leftovers if you have them, and enjoy this delicious salad.


Cranberry-Smoked turkey salad

Ingredients:

2 pounds (about 6 cups) chopped smoked turkey
1 1/2 cups real mayonnaise
1 cup dried cranberries
1 1/2 cup chopped walnuts

Method:

Mix all ingredients thoroughly, and chill! (How stress-free is that?)  Serve on crackers, croissants or rolls.

