Cranberry-smoked turkey salad by Bear Creek Smokehouse

Robbie Shoults, CEO of Bear Creek Smokehouse in Marshall, shares a handy recipe for this time of year! Use your leftovers if you have them, and enjoy this delicious salad.



Cranberry-Smoked turkey salad



Ingredients:



2 pounds (about 6 cups) chopped smoked turkey

1 1/2 cups real mayonnaise

1 cup dried cranberries

1 1/2 cup chopped walnuts



Method:



Mix all ingredients thoroughly, and chill! (How stress-free is that?) Serve on crackers, croissants or rolls.

