Thursday's Weather: Sunny skies. Pleasant afternoon. Highs warm to near 60

Happy Thursday, East Texas! Your forecast calls for sunny skies, with plenty of blue skies and pleasant temps. Highs are expected to remain in the upper 50s to near 60. Overnight lows cool into the 30s. More full sunshine will stick around for your Friday and Saturday. A few more clouds may return by Sunday, along with a possible shower or two. Highs in the upper 50s to near 60. We look to warm into the mid 60s as we move into next week as a ridge of high pressure builds in from the west.

Have a great Thursday!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.