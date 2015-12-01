Sports WebXtra: Longview vs. Mansfield preview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Sports WebXtra: Longview vs. Mansfield preview

TYLER, TX (KLTV) -

Check out this Sports WebXtra for an outlook on how the Longview Lobos will do against Mansfield Lake Ridge, a team that knocked them out last year and already knocked out John Tyler this year. 

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly