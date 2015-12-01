Gift of Love: Chris, Kiley, Cassidy and Kalob's Adoption

You may remember when we first met these 4 siblings back in November of 2013. Today, Chris, Kiley, Cassidy, and Kalob have a forever family with Kelly and Nathan.



Chris has enjoyed fishing and recently caught a big catfish! He got to play football this year and made many great plays as a defensive tackle. And as usual, Chris is always getting others to laugh.

Cassidy loves that Kelly enjoys baking. For Kiley, she was excited that she and all her siblings would be adopted together expanding Kelly and Nathan's family from two to six overnight. Both Kiley and Cassidy each got to play volleyball for their school this Fall and will soon start basketball.

Kalob is happy that he gets to live in the country again. Cassidy and Kiley's friends at school think Kalob is "just too cute" and they fuss over him at the volleyball games. Of course, Kalob just eats that up.

As a family they have enjoyed going to Six Flags Fiesta Texas together and celebrating family events. The brothers and sisters also enjoyed Homecoming at their school this fall.

As part of their adoption celebration, the new family had pictures taken with each family member in a football jersey with the family's last name on the back. Together they are sharing the Gift of Love.

