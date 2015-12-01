Tuesday's Weather: Overcast skies. Few peeks of sun later today. Highs in the upper 50s

Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Your Tuesday forecast will call for overcast skies to start. Look for some afternoon sunshine to peek through later today. Just a slight chance for an isolated shower across Deep East Texas possible. Highs warm into the upper 50s. Wednesday-Saturday, Look for clearing skies, plenty of sunshine and below normal temps. Highs are expected to remain in the 50s. Overnight lows cool into the 30s. A few more clouds may return by Sunday, along with a possible shower or two. Highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great Tuesday!

