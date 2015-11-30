Here's a very simple, tasty and good-for-you recipe for soup that utilizes your slow-cooker! How wonderful it is to have dinner waiting, ready for you to dig in when you get home in the evening. And the scent is always a big treat, too!

This recipe works in a 3 1/2 to 4 1/2 slow cooker, and makes 4 generous servings.

Slow-cooker beef and vegetable soup



Ingredients:



one pound stew meat, cubed

1 tablespoon olive oil

Two 15 ounce cans diced tomatoes

1 cup vegetable or beef broth (may use water, in a pinch)

3 red potatoes, scrubbed and cut into cubes

3 medium-sized carrots, sliced into 1/2 inch rounds

1 cup chopped onion

1/2 tsp dried thyme

1/3 cup minced celery or 1/4 teaspoon celery seed

3/4 tsp salt

1 cup frozen peas, thawed



Method:



1. Place oil in Dutch oven, and warm over medium-high heat. Brown meat in the oil on all sides.

2. Place browned meat in slow cooker.

3. Add tomatoes, broth, carrots, potatoes, onion, thyme, celery and salt to cooker. (Do not add peas yet.)

4. Cover and cook on low for 8 to 10 hours, or on high for 4 to 5 hours.

5. Stir in thawed peas and allow to heat in the broth for 10 minutes, or until completely heated through.

6. Taste for saltiness, and add a bit more if needed.



Serve with crusty French bread or crackers, and enjoy!



