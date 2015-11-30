Monday's Weather: Cloudy Skies. Fog & drizzle/mist likely. Highs in the mid 50s

Happy Monday, East Texas! We're looking at a gloomy start to the work week. Mainly cloudy skies, with drizzle, fog & mist. Highs will warm into the mid 50s. Tonight, we're looking at cloudy skies, with a few areas of patchy drizzle. Lows will fall to near 40. Your Tuesday forecast will call for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Just a slight chance for an isolated shower possible. Highs warm into the mid 50s. Wednesday-Saturday, Look for clearing skies, plenty of sunshine and below normal temps. Highs are expected to remain in the mid to upper 50s. Overnight lows cool into the 30s. A few more clouds may return by Sunday with followed by highs in the upper 50s.
