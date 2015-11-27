Josey Ranch Thanksgiving Barrel Racing Clinic - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Josey Ranch Thanksgiving Barrel Racing Clinic

By Jeff Wright, Producer
Connect
(KLTV) -

Josey Ranch is holding a Thanksgiving Barrel Racing Clinic Nov. 26 through Nov. 28. Riders from the U.S. and beyond attend the clinics and are free to the public.

Click here for more information about the barrel racing clinic.

Powered by Frankly