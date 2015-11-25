Wednesday's Weather: Increasing clouds. Isolated shower possible. Highs near 70

Happy Hump Day, Your Wednesday forecast calls for more clouds to stream in by mid week with breezy conditions. Highs warm to near 70. Your Thanksgiving forecast is calling for clouds with just a 50% chance for a few scattered showers. Don't look for a washout, but a few showers will stream in from time to time, especially by the afternoon. Highs warm into the lower 70s. A decent cold front arrives in ETX Friday, bringing a likely hood of showers & storms. Temps fall into the 50s by the afternoon hours. Another system moves in Saturday, with a cold rain. Temps mainly hang out in the 50s. Rain should come to an end by Sunday afternoon, with temps back into the 50s.

Have a great Wednesday!

Copyright 2015 KLTV. All rights reserved.