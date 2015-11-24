Tuesday's Weather: A mix of clouds/sun. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s

Happy Tuesday, Your Tuesday forecast calls for a mix of clouds and sun. Even warmer. Highs in the low to mid 60s.

More clouds stream in by mid week with breezy conditions. Highs warm to near 70. Your Thanksgiving forecast is calling for clouds with just a 40% chance for a few scattered showers. Don't look for a washout, but a few showers will stream in from time to time. Highs warm into the lower 70s. A decent cold front arrives in ETX Friday, bringing a likelihood of showers & storms. Temps fall into the 40s and 50s by the afternoon hours. Another system moves in Saturday, with a cold rain. Temps mainly hang out in the 40s to low 50s. Rain should come to an end by Sunday, with temps back into the 60s.

Have a great week!

